Nyaya Sahayak programmme to be launched in 500 aspirational blocks on Mar 9

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will be in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Saturday to participate in an event being organised as part of the ministry's 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' campaign.

The Nyaya Sahayak programme will also be launched during the event. According to a law ministry statement, the programme will be launched in 500 aspirational blocks of the country.

The Nyaya Sahayaks will act as community-based messengers for generating door-to-door awareness on legal services and solutions of the Department of Justice in aspirational blocks and districts.

The event in Bikaner, also the parliamentary constituency of Meghwal, is being organised as part of the 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Samman' campaign launched recently.

At the launch of the campaign, it was decided to organise regional or state level programmes and at regular intervals throughout the year.

The programme will also witness the release of a special women's edition of 'Voices of Beneficiaries' containing 75 strong stories of legal action and empowerment by women beneficiaries under the tele-law scheme. The scheme aims at providing free-of-cost legal aid to people in far flung areas.