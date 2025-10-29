Nyishi, Mising communities seal historic friendship treaty to reinforce centuries-old ties

Itanagar, Oct 29 (PTI) In a landmark step to reinforce their shared ancestry and deepen mutual cooperation, the Nyishi community of Arunachal Pradesh and the Mising community of Assam signed a historic ‘Treaty of Friendship’ here on Wednesday, renewing ancient bonds and pledging people-to-people relations between the communities.

The treaty, inked by the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and the Mising Ba:Ne Kebang (MBK), acknowledges the longstanding kinship between the people of the two communities through the common ancestral lineage of Abo Tani, and seeks to further strengthen bilateral ties by recognising cultural homogeneity.

Both sides affirmed that the relationship, rooted deeply in history, continues to guide contemporary engagement and must be preserved for future generations.

The document, made available to journalists, lays down 11 major articles of cooperation including mutual recognition and respect, shared heritage and ancestry, strengthening bilateral relations, advancing people-to-people contact, ensuring dignity in social and economic matters and encouraging cultural collaboration.

The treaty also agreed on adopting a democratic and conciliatory mechanism for dispute resolution through a standing coordination committee to be constituted after the signing.

It also stresses the need for continued goodwill, joint efforts for development, and working together in areas of shared interest such as politics, economics, commerce, social issues and culture.

According to articles 8 and 9 of the treaty, the agreement comes into force immediately and will remain valid for 15 years from the date of signing, until October 29, 2040, with a provision that either community may withdraw from the pact with a six-month prior notice if required.

The treaty was signed by NES president Prof Tana Showren and general secretary Heri Maring, All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) president Jamru Ruja and All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) president Lizen Gyadi.

On behalf of the Mising community, the signatories included Paramananda Chayengia, president, and Indra Kumar Chungrang, general secretary of the Mising Ba:Ne Kebang; Sunil Kumar Pegu, president of the Mising Mimang Kebang; Tilok Doley, president of the Takam Mising Porin Kebang; and Indra Chintey Kumbang, president of the Takam Mising Mime Kebang. PTI UPL UPL MNB