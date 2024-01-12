Nylon, glass-coated manja 'death trap' for animals, birds, say animal rights body

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Animal protection organisation, Humane Society International has urged people to refrain from using nylon or glass-coated ‘manja’ for kite-flying during Makar Sankranti, as it might become a “death trap” for animals and birds.

Makar Sankranti is widely celebrated across India and kite-flying is considered an integral part of the festival. Traditionally, cotton threads were used to fly kites however, with time, synthetic and glass-coated Chinese manjas have taken over.

In a statement, the animal rights body urged citizens not to use Chinese manja.

Alokparna Sengupta, Managing Director of Humane Society International/India said despite the bans on the sale and manufacture of Chinese manja across various states in India, the sale and use of these dangerous articles persists.

"It is disheartening when festive celebrations, meant to be auspicious and joyous, become a death trap for animals and birds and several children and adults are victims too,” she said.

“Makar Sankranti is a joyous occasion and should be celebrated without causing harm to nature, people, and our feathered friends. Our culture and traditions must not be a justification for cruelty,” Sengupta said.

The glass and metal that coat the Chinese manja string make it a conductor of electricity and it often winds up on electrical poles, becoming a tangible source of electrocution causing fatalities to birds and humans.

Considering the consequences, the National Green Tribunal in 2017 banned the sale and use of any manja made of nylon or any synthetic material or coated with synthetic substance and is non-biodegradable.

Usage of Chinese manja is a punishable offence with a fine of Rs 5 lakh or imprisonment.

However, the HSI said, even after 6 years of the ban, it continues to be used and sold across the country.