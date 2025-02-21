O P Chautala's grandson, associates booked for assaulting man in Rajasthan

Jodhpur, 21 February (PTI) Police have filed a case against Karan Singh Chautala, grandson of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, and his associates, for allegedly assaulting a man and vandalising his vehicle.

The accused were allegedly intoxicated and returning from a wedding in Jodhpur when the altercation took place, officials said.

According to sources, the incident took place when Majid Khan from Phalodi, overtook Karan's vehicle near the Footwear Design and Development Institute in Mandor early Tuesday.

Enraged by it, the attackers chased down Majid, intercepted him, and physically assaulted him. They also vandalized his car before fleeing the scene, the sources said.

However, after driving a few kilometers away, Karan and his associates returned and attacked Khan again, causing further damage to his vehicle and allegedly also took his valuables.

Sub-Inspector Aruna Kumari of Mandor Police Station confirmed the incident and said a case has been registered under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 189 (unlawful assembly), and 324 (mischief).

"We have identified Karan Singh Chautala and seven to eight others involved in the assault. An investigation is underway, and arrests will be made soon," she added.

Initially, police had registered the case against unidentified persons, but after reviewing CCTV footage, they named Karan, along with two others -- Sandeep and Jaideep -- as prime suspects.

Karan Singh Chautala, son of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala, currently serves as the Chairman of the Zila Parishad, Sirsa.

He also is the National Incharge of the Youth Wing of INLD in Haryana. He had traveled to Jodhpur to attend a wedding when the incident occurred. PTI COR OZ OZ