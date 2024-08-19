O P Dhankar to head BJP's Haryana poll manifesto committee

Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) The Haryana BJP on Monday set up a manifesto committee under senior leader O P Dhankar for the October 1 state assembly elections.

State party president Mohan Lal Badoli announced the formation of the committee which will have 14 other members, according to a party statement.

The committee will be headed by BJP national secretary and former Haryana minister O P Dhankar, the statement said.

The fourteen other members include senior leaders Abhimanyu, Ranbir Gangwa, Vipul Goel, Kiran Choudhry, Bhavya Bishnoi and Sunita Duggal.

The Election Commission on Friday announced that Assembly polls in Haryana would be held in a single phase on October 1 and the results would be declared on October 4. PTI SUN TIR TIR