OBC activist Laxman Hake among 14 booked for rioting after clash with MLA's supporters in Beed

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Police have registered a case against OBC activist Laxman Hake and 13 of his supporters on the charges of rioting and unlawful assembly after they clashed with the followers of an NCP MLA in Maharashtra's Beed district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident involving the supporters of Hake and those of MLA Vijaysinh Pandit took place on Monday evening at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Georai, they said.

Police had denied permission to Hake to enter Georai city considering the law and order situation and a notice was served to him earlier. Nonetheless, Hake entered Georai along with his supporters by flouting the orders, an official said.

After their entry into Georai, Hake and his supporters were stopped for some time. A mob, including the legislator's supporters, gathered at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, where they demonstrated against the OBC leader. Soon, police personnel reached the spot and asked Hake to leave the place and proceed to his next destination, he said.

But Hake and his supporters did not follow the police's instructions and stayed put at the spot. His associate Sunil Dhakne hurled a chappal (footwear) at the mob, which escalated the tension. Soon, stones and chappals were thrown towards Hake's vehicle as well, the police official said.

Both the groups clashed with each other, during which they verbally abused each other. As the situation escalated, the police used force to disperse the mob and Hake was taken to a safer location, according to him.

Taking serious cognisance of the incident, the Beed police registered a case against Hake and his supporters, including Dhakne, Bajrang Sanap and Baliram Khatke, at the Georai police station, the official added.

They were booked on the charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, disobeying orders of public servants and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said. PTI DC NP