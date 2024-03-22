'OBC Bharatiya Gathbandhan' extends support to INDIA bloc ahead of LS polls

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, an all-India "grand alliance" of backwards' organisations, "OBC Bharatiya Gathbandhan", extended unconditional support to the Congress and the INDIA opposition bloc on Friday.

The alliance leaders, led by its chairman and former MP Rajkumar Saini, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi here to announce their support for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Talking to reporters, Saini said various backward classes organisations have been raising the demand for a share in the decision-making process and social justice.

Gandhi has already announced his support for the cause, he said, adding that this was the reason they have decided to support the INDIA bloc.

Kharge lauded the "grand alliance" for its move and thanked it for the unconditional support.

Expressing his gratitude to the "grand alliance" leaders for their support, Gandhi reiterated his commitment to getting a caste census and an economic survey conducted, besides a survey of various organisations and institutions to ascertain the actual level of participation of the "90 per cent" people.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Deepak Babaria said the grand alliance leaders have unanimously decided to support the Congress and the INDIA bloc for their commitment towards social justice. PTI ASK RC