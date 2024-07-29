OBC community has to power of 'Bajrangbali', says UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Jul 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said "The OBC community has the power of Bajrangbali (Lord Hanuman), and the need is only to awaken them".

Adityanath made the remarks while addressing the working committee meeting of the BJP's state unit of the 'pichhrha varg morcha', the UP government said in a statement.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said, "In the past, the way foreign invaders had conspired to divide the Hindu society, similarly, opposition parties are also conspiring to make Hindu society fight among themselves in the name of pseudo-secularism. The OBC community has the power of Bajrangbali, they only need to be awakened." "It will not take long to burn Ravana's Lanka, which is engaged in dividing Hindu society. He said that in the last six and a half years, six and a half lakh recruitments have been done in government jobs in the state, in which 60 per cent of people are from OBC society," Adityanath said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, he said that in 2015-2016, during the SP government's regime, 56 out of 86 SDMs were selected from one caste in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission recruitment. This was a blow to the interests of the OBC community.

He added that the people raising questions on the 69,000 recruitments in basic education are the same 'pawns' of the Samajwadi Party, who had recruited 56 out of 86 people from the same family and community.

"In our government, 12,5000 teachers were recruited in basic education. If we talk about 27 per cent reservation in the 69,000 recruitment (of the basic education department), then 18,200 OBC teachers would have been recruited, but 31,500 teachers from the OBC community were recruited," he said.

Adityanath also said that the opposition parties are worried about how the youth of the OBC community is getting so many seats on the strength of their intelligence and wisdom. That is why they conspire to make the recruitment controversial.

He said that the Kanwar Yatra was banned by the SP, BSP and Congress governments. Kanwar Yatra is not only a sacred song ('mangalgaan') for Shiva devotees, but employment is also associated with it. Kanwar Yatra also employs small shopkeepers and craftsmen, which the previous governments had stopped.

The Congress ruled the state 60 times, and SP ruled four times, but the governments of these parties did nothing for ODOP (One District One Product). The craftsmen associated with ODOP come from the OBC community, he said.

The UP Chief Minister said that BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai was murdered in 2006. Umesh Patel and Ramesh Yadav were also killed in that murder case. Weren't they from the OBC community? Everyone knows who embraced the mafia that killed Raju Pal and Umesh Pal in Prayagraj. He said that by embracing the mafia, the SP had thrown the state into the fire of anarchy, hooliganism and riots.

The chief minister said that those who robbed the jobs of the OBC community, those who snatched employment from the youth and those who created an identity crisis for the state are today doing the politics of divide and rule in the society.

He said that SP snatched employment from the people of the OBC community, whereas the BJP employed the people of this community. The Uttar Pradesh government is providing an amount of Rs 5 lakh to farmers under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Bima scheme. Most of the people associated with the agriculture sector belong to the OBC community, he said.

"Your faith was being tampered with. The opposition parties will not talk about Ayodhya, Mathura, Kashi, Kanwar Yatra, Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Holi, Deepawali, festivals, riots and mafia rule," he said.

BJP leaders Sangam Lal Gupta, Narendra Kashyap and others were present on this occasion, the statement said.