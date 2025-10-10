OBC groups take out rally in Nagpur, oppose Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas

Nagpur, Oct 10 (PTI) Members of Other Backward Class communities and outfits representing them on Friday took out a rally in Nagpur demanding cancellation of the Maharashtra government order to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas allowing them to avail quota benefits.

Organised under the banner of 'Sakal OBC Maha Morcha', hundreds of participants marched from Yeshwant Stadium to Samvidhan Square in the afternoon to highlight their demands, main among them being cancellation of the September 2 government resolution (GR) to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas who can prove their OBC antecedents.

Participants of the morcha, organised by the Sakal OBC Sanghatana, an umbrella group representing various castes within OBCs, gathered in Nagpur from across Maharashtra and marched the 3-km-long distance holding placards and shouting slogans, vowing not to allow any dilution of their rightful share in reservation.

Congress MLA and OBC leader Vijay Wadettiwar and OBC activists Laxman Hake and Mahadev Jankar, among others, took part in the morcha.

The rallyists raised slogans like the 'Mahayuti Sarkar can not take away (quota) rights (given to OBCs) under the Constitution and 'Ek Mission OBC Arakshan'.

Outfits representing OBCs are vehemently opposing the September 2 GR to grant Kunbi certificates to Maratha community members who can prove their OBC antecedents. The notification was issued following a five-day stir by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

The GR allows eligible members of the Maratha community to apply for Kunbi caste certificates, which will enable them to claim quota under the OBC category in government jobs and education. Kunbis have been listed in the OBC category in Maharashtra and many Marathas claim lineage to the agrarian community.

Jarange has been spearheading a movement demanding job quota for Marathas under the OBC category. However, OBCs are opposing the demand apprehending dilution of their own share in reservation. PTI CLS RSY