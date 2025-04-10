NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal supports demand for nation-wide caste census

Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday supported the demand for a caste census in the country.

Speaking to reporters, he said the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) have to fight for their reservation in the courts.

"We should get our reservation. Even now, the issue of our quota in local self-governing bodies is stuck in the Supreme Court," said Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader in the state representing the Yeola assembly constituency in Nashik district.

"Conduct a caste census," the former minister said.

Over the last few years, opposition Congress has been vociferously demanding a nation-wide caste census, stating that it would ensure equal opportunities to all as per their population.