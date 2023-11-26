OBC leaders including Bhujbal opposed Mandal Commission's suggestions: Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar has alleged that OBC leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal sided with "kamandal" during the Mandal Commission movement and opposed its recommendations.

Advertisment

Addressing the Samvidhan Samman rally here on Saturday, the VBA leader, who is the grandson of B R Ambedkar, said people started viewing reservation as the only solution because of the non-developmental policies of erstwhile governments.

"Current OBC leaders like Bhujbal or Prakash Shendge should not cross my path. You were with kamandal (term used for Hindutva politics of 1990s) opposing the ongoing demand for implementing the recommendations of the Mandal Commission,” he said.

"Kamandal" refers to Hindutva politics that emerged during the same timespan of Mandal politics in 1990s.

Advertisment

Prakash Ambedkar's comments came against the backdrop of protests by the Maratha community led by activist Manoj Jarange seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Class grouping, a demand opposed by OBC leaders including senior NCP leader and state cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal, among others.

The VBA leader asked Jarange to be cautious while making statements and referred to a controversial remark made by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during the campaign for Gujarat assembly elections (in 2007) in the aftermath of communal riots.

“I have some advice for Manoj Jarange. Some comments made by him recently could potentially spoil the momentum he has gathered so far. Do not listen to any advisers,” Prakash Ambedkar added.

Advertisment

Jarange recently said Marathas had to work under undeserving people.

Citing a report, Prakash Ambedkar said nearly 20 lakh students go abroad for education every year.

"Assuming that a student needs Rs 40 lakh, imagine how much money goes out. If we create enough educational institutes here, students will benefit and many more people will get jobs in those institutes," he said.

Advertisment

The VBA leader also blamed owners of educational institutes, saying, “Even though some of them are OBCs or Marathas, they are to be blamed. They wanted to protect their educational institutes rather than help the students.” Speaking at the same rally, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole alleged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to change the Constitution and it should be taught a lesson.

Patole said the Congress would not support people who want to change the Constitution and alleged the BJP government's strategy is similar to the divide-and-rule policy of the British Raj.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed Dr Ambedkar's economic policies. Ambedkar's policies were about collecting money from the rich through taxes and utilising it for the poor. The Modi government is doing the opposite. That's why I had resigned as BJP MP and joined the Congress,” he said.

Patole won Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra in the 2014 elections by defeating Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel.

In 2017, Patole resigned from the BJP. PTI ND NSK GK