OBC members protest against Jarange

Chandrapur, Aug 26 (PTI) Members of the BJP's OBC wing on Tuesday demonstrated in Chandrapur against Maratha leader Manoj Jarange, who has been pushing for a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes category. The protesters opposed Jarange's "unconstitutional" demand for absorbing Marathas under the OBC grouping.

"We are not against granting Kunbi certificates to Maratha families whose records are verified, but we will always oppose giving the reservation to the Maratha community in the OBC category," said Maharashtra BJP OBC wing vice president Ashok Jivtode.

He said OBCs will turn against the government if the OBC quota is diluted to accommodate Maratha community members. PTI COR NSK