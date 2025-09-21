OBC outfit holds protest against Maratha quota GR in Gondia

Gondia, Sep 21 (PTI) Thousands from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community took out a protest march in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Sunday, demanding that the state government withdraw the GR it issued for Maratha quota.

Demonstrators under the banner of Sakal OBC Samaj gathered at Kudwa Square, from where they marched to Jaistambha Square.

The OBC community has opposed the recent GR issued by the state government for the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette to allow members of the Maratha community to get Kunbi caste certificates. Kunbis, an agrarian community, are part of the OBC segment in Maharashtra.

MPs Prashant Padole, Namdeo Kirsan, MLAs Vinod Agrawal and Vijay Wadettiwar, MLC Parinay Fuke and other local leaders participated in the agitation.

Addressing the gathering, Padole said the 50 per cent reservation limit set by the Supreme Court was an injustice to the OBCs, as the community accounts for more than half of the population in all states.

Wadettiwar pointed out that several OBC leaders had opted to stay away from the demonstration, and said people should show them their place. PTI COR ARU