OBC outfit members protest against Maharashtra govt order on Maratha quota in Thane

Thane, Sep 3 (PTI) Members of an organisation representing Other Backward Classes (OBCs) on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Thane district collector's office against the Maharashtra government order to issue Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas for availing quota benefits.

The agitation by OBC Janamorcha members saw protesters tearing copies of the government resolution (GR) on issuing Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas and raising slogans accusing the BJP-led Mahayuti government of injustice towards OBCs.

Carrying placards and shouting slogans, the demonstrators expressed anger at what they described as "discrimination" in the state's reservation policy.

Leaders of the OBC Janamorcha alleged state cabinet ministers failed to safeguard the rights of their communities while issuing the GR on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the protest site, Mallikarjun Pujari, Thane district member of the OBC Janamorcha, said, "The government has betrayed the OBCs. While giving reservations to others, our rights are being curtailed. We will not remain silent and intensify our agitation if corrective steps are not taken." Another member of the outfit, Dashrath Patil, warned the government's move would have far-reaching political consequences.

"The OBCs will take a strong stand in the coming days. If the government does not reconsider this ordinance, we will be forced to launch a state-wide movement," he cautioned.

The protesters later marched to the district collector's office and submitted a memorandum outlining their objections to the GR. They said their agitation would continue until the state government ensures protection of OBC quota.

The Kunbi is a traditional farming community in the state and they have been included in the list of OBC category in Maharashtra in order to make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

The GR issued by the social justice and special assistance department also mentioned about implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer, a British-era document which has records of ancestors of Marathas from Marathwada, then a part of Hyderabad state and now in Maharashtra.

The gazetteer's implementation will pave the way for granting Kunbi status to Marathas from Marathwada, making them eligible for reservation benefits in government jobs and education.