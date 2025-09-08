OBC outfits to mount legal challenge against Maratha quota GR, also hit the streets: Wadettiwar

Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) OBC outfits on Monday met and resolved to protest, both legally and on the streets, the Maharashtra government's GR on Maratha quota.

After the meeting, Congress Legislature Party leader in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar told reporters the first GR on the issue had the term "eligible" but this had been dropped in the second one.

"This means the Maratha community could get blanket reservation from the OBC quota. This is unjust and detrimental to the rights of original OBCs. A morcha of Other Backward Classes will be organised in Nagpur in the first week of October to protest the government's decision. Petitions challenging the GR will be filed in court this week," he said.

The OBC community will have to fight on two fronts -- in court and on the streets, Wadettiwar asserted, adding that similar meetings of regional OBC bodies have been held in Nagpur and other districts.

"Those joining the agitation should keep aside their party affiliations and unite under the OBC cause. This is not about opposing anyone, but about protecting the rights of OBCs. The GR clearly undermines our rightful share," Wadettiwar said.

According to Wadettiwar, OBC organisations have decided to intensify the agitation at district level, with planning meetings to be held across Maharashtra in the coming weeks.

The Devendra Fadnavis government is trying to divert attention from issues like farmers' suicides, unemployment, and the state's financial crisis, he alleged.

"The state government is trying to pit Marathas and OBCs against each other. While farmers are taking their own lives, the government is playing politics over quotas," Wadettiwar said.