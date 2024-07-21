OBC outfits to start quota protection march from Jalna on Mon

Jalna, Jul 21 (PTI) Several OBC outfits will start 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' from Jalna in Maharashtra on Monday to protect their quota rights, one of the organisers said.

Addressing a press conference, activist Navnath Waghmare said the march organised by the OBC Protection Committee will tour various areas in Marathwada, Vidarbha and Ahmednagar.

Among the key participants will be OBC activist Laxman Hake, who has been heading a stir opposing granting of OBC status to Marathas as demanded by Manoj Jarange.

Jarange is on a hunger strike since Saturday in Antarwali Sarati seeking Kunbi certificates for Marathas, which will allow them to avail benefits of OBC quota.

"Jarange's demands are unreasonable and unconstitutional. The march is to protect out rights," Waghmare said. PTI COR BNM