OBC quota can't be disturbed while giving reservation to Marathas: Bawankule

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said the state government stands firm on granting reservation to the Maratha community without disturbing quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

His remarks come amid a stir launched by activist Manoj Jarange seeking10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community under the OBC grouping.

Jarange set out for Mumbai with hundreds of supporters on Wednesday demanding the reservation.

"The government's stand is that Marathas should get reservation without affecting the OBC quota, and it is moving forward in that direction," Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur on Wednesday.

He objected to "insulting" remarks made by Jarange against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Maharashtra won't tolerate the insult of Fadnavis. The people of the state will ensure he (Jarange) is taught a lesson," Bawankule said.

While everyone has the right to agitate, the ongoing Maratha reservation protests could have been scheduled after the Ganesh festival, which began on Wednesday, he said.

"This is the biggest Hindu festival, and efforts must be taken to ensure it is not marred. Political parties supporting the agitation should have considered this," Bawankule said.

On crop losses due to excessive rainfall, the revenue minister stated damage assessment reports had been completed and uploaded, and relief measures for the affected farmers would be implemented soon.

"The chief minister has directed all guardian ministers to monitor the situation in their respective districts," he said.

Asked about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray hosting his cousin, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray, at his residence on the first day of the Ganesh festival, Bawankule said the meeting should not be viewed through a political lens.

"It was a family gathering during the Ganesh festival," he added. PTI ND NSK GK