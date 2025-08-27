OBC quota can't be disturbed while granting reservation to Marathas: Bawankule

Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra government stands firm on granting reservation to the Maratha community without disturbing the quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday.

His remarks come amid a stir launched by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange for a 10 per cent reservation under the OBC grouping.

"The government's stand is that Marathas should get reservation without affecting the OBC quota, and it is moving forward in that direction," Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur.

He objected to "insulting" remarks made by Jarange against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Maharashtra won't tolerate the insult of Fadnavis. The people of the state will ensure he (Jarange) is taught a lesson," Bawankule said.

While everyone has the right to agitate, the ongoing Maratha reservation protests could have been scheduled after the Ganesh festival, he said.

"This is the biggest Hindu festival, and efforts must be taken to ensure it is not marred. Political parties supporting the agitation should have considered this," he said.

Jarange has set out for Mumbai with his supporters to stage demonstrations for the quota demand.

On crop losses due to excessive rainfall, the minister stated that damage assessment reports had been completed and uploaded, and relief measures for affected farmers would be implemented soon.

"The chief minister has directed all guardian ministers to monitor the situation in their respective districts," he said.

Asked about MNS chief Raj Thackeray hosting his cousin Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on the first day of the Ganesh festival, Bawankule said this meeting should not be viewed through a political lens.

"It was a family gathering during the Ganesh festival," he added.