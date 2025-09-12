OBC youth's suicide in Latur: Ajit Pawar expresses grief, says govt to safeguard rights of all

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday expressed grief over the suicide of a 35-year-old man in Latur district who was distressed that the Maratha quota GR issued recently by the state government would impact the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Bharat Mahadev Karad, an autorickshaw driver from Wangdari village in Renapur tehsil, jumped into Manjara river on Wednesday evening.

In a note found at the spot, Karad said he had been taking part in agitations for OBC quota for a long time but the "government betrayed us by issuing this GR", adding that he was ending his life so that his sacrifice ensures his community gets justice.

Describing the incident as "extremely tragic and heart-wrenching", Pawar said the state government is committed to safeguarding the rights of all communities.

"While ensuring reservation for the Maratha community, we are taking utmost care that OBC quota remains unaffected under any circumstances," Pawar said in a statement.

He appealed to people to not take any extreme steps during this sensitive period.

"We are working in the interest of every community, and it is our firm stand that no section will face injustice," he added.

Pawar said he stood by the Karad family in their grief. PTI MR BNM