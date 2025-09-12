OBC youth's suicide in Latur: Wadettiwar blames Maharashtra govt, Maratha quota GR

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday held the Maharashtra government responsible for the suicide of a man in Latur and linked it to the anger among Other Backward Classes over the recent Maratha quota GR issued in the wake of the agitation led by Manoj Jarange.

Bharat Karad (35) had jumped into the Manjara river on Wednesday evening, as per police.

Wadettiwar, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, said Karad left behind a note stating that he was ending his life in protest against the government's decision, which he believed would harm the reservation rights of OBCs.

"This is a painful incident. By issuing this GR, the government has committed injustice on OBCs. It claims reservation will not be affected, but in reality, it is misleading people. The Mahayuti government is responsible for this suicide," Wadettiwar said in a statement.

He demanded that the GR be withdrawn immediately, warning that growing resentment among youth should not be allowed to erupt violently.

"The sacrifice of Karad will not go in vain. We will continue to fight until this GR is cancelled and backdoor entry is stopped. At the same time, I appeal to the youth not to resort to suicide," Wadettiwar said. PTI MR BNM