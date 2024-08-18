OBCs and nomadic tribes stake claim to Ausa assembly constituency

Latur, Aug 18 (PTI) A meeting of members of OBCs and nomadic tribes on Sunday resolved to stake a claim to Ausa assembly constituency in Latur district of Maharashtra and field a candidate in upcoming elections.

Several members of backward classes and tribal communities attended the meeting presided over by Haribhau Gaikwad, the state president of Bhatkya Vimukt Sanghatna.

A resolution was passed to contest the election from Ausa seat given that 75 to 80 per cent of the population belongs to the OBC and nomadic tribes, a delegate said.

Similar electoral strategies will be explored in the remaining five constituencies in Latur district, he said.

Ausa constituency is represented by BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar. PTI COR NSK