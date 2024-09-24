OBCs central to schemes like 'One District, One Product': Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the OBC community is central to schemes like 'One District, One Product' and Vishwakarma Shram Samman.

Whether it is the government's beneficiary-oriented schemes or constitutional rights like reservation, the OBC community is fully benefiting under the current government, he further said.

In a special meeting on Tuesday with the newly appointed chairman, vice chairman and members of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Backward Classes, Adityanath highlighted that the government's efforts over the past seven-and-a-half years have successfully brought the OBC community into the mainstream, the UP government said in a statement.

Adityanath emphasised that the Commission's officials should engage with the OBC community during their district visits to communicate the government's efforts and programmes.

"The Chief Minister's Office should be kept informed of the feedback received. Additionally, if certain individuals have not been able to benefit from the schemes, the Commission is expected to make recommendations for them," he said.

The chief minister also noted that in comparison to previous governments, the youth from the OBC community have received the highest share in the selection process for government jobs during the tenure of the current dispensation.

In the meeting, he also emphasised on the need to make the activities of the Commission more public-friendly. The Commission must play a proactive role in addressing the issues faced by the OBC community by integrating them into the mainstream of nationalism, he added.

Adityanath also highlighted that the youth of the backward class possess immense talent and intelligence and what they need is the right platform. He urged the Commission to move ahead with a well thought-out action plan to help nurture and showcase this potential. PTI NAV KSS KSS