OBCs in country grateful to PM Modi for caste census decision: Bhujbal

Pune, Apr 30 (PTI) OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday hailed the Narendra Modi government's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census exercise in a "transparent" manner.

"All OBCs in the country are happy with the decision to conduct a caste census in the country. Since it won't be possible to go and meet Modiji (to thank him ), I met Chief Minister Devendra Fandavis and gave him a bouquet. I asked him to convey our regards to Modiji," the Nationalist Congress Party leader said.

He said the caste census used to be conducted till 1930 by the British before World War II, but later it was stopped, and the exercise was never conducted in the independent India.

"We have been demanding the caste census since the formation of Samata Parishad," he said. PTI SPK NSK