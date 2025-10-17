OBCs will have to fight in court and on the streets for their rights: Bhujbal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 17 (PTI) The Other Backward Classes will have to fight on two fronts, in courts as well as on the streets, to protect their quota rights, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said on Friday.

Addressing an OBC rally in Beed, Bhujbal also slammed Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange as well as the way the government resolution on Kunbi certificates was issued after the latter's stir in Mumbai between August 29 and September 2.

"We have nothing against the Maratha community. However, differences between Marathas and OBCs have come up because of Jarange. He said he would bring 5 crore people to Mumbai but ended up with just 10000-15000. The government was soft on him or else the police would have cleared the streets," Bhujbal said.

He also alleged that the people Jarange brought for the stir were not common Maratha community members but "sand thieves and liquor sellers".

"The OBCs will have to fight on two fronts to protect their rights. We have gone to court against the September 2 GR. We will fight in court as well as on the streets," Bhujbal said.

He also said caste census should be held every 10 years.

Alleging that a Kunbi certificate was given in one day, Bhujbal asked how officials had become so fast, while members of other communities are made to run around for 8-10 months.

Asserting that even the courts have said Marathas and Kunbis are two different groups, Bhujbal claimed the September 2 GR was issued in Mumbai while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was in Nagpur.

The NCP leader also slammed Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for speaking about OBC rights and then skipping rallies.

Showing a video of Wadettiwar purportedly seeking quota for the Marathas from the OBC category, Bhujbal said the Congress leader should be firm on his stand and not play both sides.

NCP leader and former minister Dhananjay Munde, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and former MLA Prakash Shendge addressed the rally. PTI AW BNM