Obesity emerging as major challenge for India: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said obesity is emerging as a major challenge for the country and that everyone must contribute to the fight against it.

Addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, Modi said that according to experts, one in every three persons would be obese in the coming years.

"While talking about fitness, I want to express a concern. Every family in the country should be concerned that obesity is becoming a major challenge for our country. We must protect ourselves from obesity," he said.

In this direction, Modi reiterated his previous suggestion and urged families to buy 10 per cent less oil for cooking and also cut its usage by 10 per cent.