Nagpur, Jan 27 (PTI) Highly objectionable remarks about Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis by a local singer and YouTuber drew strong reactions on Tuesday with the demand that police register a criminal case in the matter.
A delegation of Nagpur BJP Mahila Aghadi (women wing) submitted a memorandum to the police commissioner here, demanding immediate registration of a First Information Report against singer Anjali Bharti.
Bharti, a Buddhist singer who has a YouTube channel, allegedly made the objectionable comments at a programme in Bhandara district a few days ago while talking about sexual violence against women.
Maharashtra legislative council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said the state women rights commission and the home department should take congnisance of the remarks.
The responsibility also lies with the organisers of the event. Any woman who makes such remarks against another women is not conforming to the Constitutional ideals, Gorhe said.
State vice chairman of SC-ST commission and vice president of state BJP Dharmpal Meshram in a statement condemned the remarks, and demanded action against Bharti. Police should not allow such programmes in future, he said in a statement.
Congress MLA and former minister Nitin Raut said Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar advocated dignity, self-respect and equality for women throughout his life, and making such remarks while claiming to follow his thoughts was contrary to Ambedkar's values.
"There may be political differences, but we will never accept language that attacks the dignity of women," he said in a statement. PTI CLS COR PR KRK
Objectionable comments about CM Fadnavis's wife lead to anger, demand of action
Follow Us
Nagpur, Jan 27 (PTI) Highly objectionable remarks about Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis by a local singer and YouTuber drew strong reactions on Tuesday with the demand that police register a criminal case in the matter.
A delegation of Nagpur BJP Mahila Aghadi (women wing) submitted a memorandum to the police commissioner here, demanding immediate registration of a First Information Report against singer Anjali Bharti.
Bharti, a Buddhist singer who has a YouTube channel, allegedly made the objectionable comments at a programme in Bhandara district a few days ago while talking about sexual violence against women.
Maharashtra legislative council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said the state women rights commission and the home department should take congnisance of the remarks.
The responsibility also lies with the organisers of the event. Any woman who makes such remarks against another women is not conforming to the Constitutional ideals, Gorhe said.
State vice chairman of SC-ST commission and vice president of state BJP Dharmpal Meshram in a statement condemned the remarks, and demanded action against Bharti. Police should not allow such programmes in future, he said in a statement.
Congress MLA and former minister Nitin Raut said Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar advocated dignity, self-respect and equality for women throughout his life, and making such remarks while claiming to follow his thoughts was contrary to Ambedkar's values.
"There may be political differences, but we will never accept language that attacks the dignity of women," he said in a statement. PTI CLS COR PR KRK