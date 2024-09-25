New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The answer to sunlight is more sunlight, the Supreme Court on Wednesday observed while closing the suo motu proceedings over Karnataka High Court judge Justice V Srishananda's alleged objectionable comments during court proceedings.
The observations assume significance in the wake of the Karnataka High Court introducing strict guidelines on live-streaming of judicial proceedings to prevent unauthorised sharing of clips on social media platforms.
The high court's guideline had come after the alleged objectionable comments of the judge became viral on social media which later led to suo motu cognisance by the top court.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that social media can't be controlled and the anonymity attached with it makes it "very dangerous".
"But should I tell you, the answer to sunlight is more sunlight. Not to suppress what happens in the courts," the CJI observed, adding that the answer was not to close doors and shut everything down. PTI ABA SJK AS AS
Objectionable comments by HC judge: Answer to sunlight is more sunlight, says CJI
Follow Us
New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The answer to sunlight is more sunlight, the Supreme Court on Wednesday observed while closing the suo motu proceedings over Karnataka High Court judge Justice V Srishananda's alleged objectionable comments during court proceedings.
The observations assume significance in the wake of the Karnataka High Court introducing strict guidelines on live-streaming of judicial proceedings to prevent unauthorised sharing of clips on social media platforms.
The high court's guideline had come after the alleged objectionable comments of the judge became viral on social media which later led to suo motu cognisance by the top court.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that social media can't be controlled and the anonymity attached with it makes it "very dangerous".
"But should I tell you, the answer to sunlight is more sunlight. Not to suppress what happens in the courts," the CJI observed, adding that the answer was not to close doors and shut everything down. PTI ABA SJK AS AS