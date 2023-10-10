Objectionable remarks row: Bidhuri skips Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee meeting

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who was scheduled to appear before a parliamentary panel on Tuesday in connection with his controversial remarks against the BSP's Danish Ali, excused himself from the appearance citing prior engagements, sources said.

Advertisment

The Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee, headed by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, took up other issues on the agenda as Bidhuri, who was campaigning for the party in poll-bound Rajasthan, kept away. It will soon be fixing the next date of its meeting.

A Gujjar by caste, Bidhuri has been drafted in by the BJP for poll work in Tonk, a district where members of the community are present in large numbers. The district has four assembly seats.

Assembly polls are due in Rajasthan on November 23.

Advertisment

The committee had asked the South Delhi MP for "oral evidence" in relation to complaints received from several MPs against him and BSP MP Ali for "alleged improper conduct during the discussion on Chandrayaan-3 mission in the House".

While several opposition MPs demanded action against Bidhuri, some BJP members said Ali "incited" him and made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Participating in the discussion in Lok Sabha on September 21, Bidhuri fired a volley of objectionable words at Ali. The BSP MP was later accused by BJP members of doing a "running commentary" while Bidhuri spoke and instigating him.

Bidhuri's derogatory comments were, however, condemned by his party colleagues as well, with BJP president J P Nadda issuing a show-cause notice to him. Officials said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also chided him and warned of strict action if such remarks were repeated. PTI KR IJT