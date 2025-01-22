'Objectionable' videos: Rajasthan minister asks govt school teachers to maintain dignity of posts

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Wednesday instructed school teachers to maintain the dignity of their posts, days after "objectionable" videos of a headmaster and a teacher of a government school in Chittorgarh went viral on social media.

He said that teachers who indulge in any kind of "indecent behaviour" in the school will be dismissed.

The minister's remarks came after purported "objectionable" videos of a headmaster and a teacher of a government school in Chittorgarh was shared on social media.

"You must desist from such acts, else you will starve," he said without referring to anyone in particular. Dilawar said, "They (the accused teachers) have been dismissed and if such incidents happen in the future, with others we will dismiss them as well. I am warning those who indulge in such indecent acts.".

Meanwhile, after some intimate videos of a government school headmaster and a teacher in Chittorgarh district went online, the two were dismissed from service on Tuesday. PTI AG OZ OZ