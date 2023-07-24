Objects resembling aircraft fuel tanks found in UP field: Police

Sant Kabir Nagar, Jul 24 (PTI) Two objects which police said resembled the fuel tanks of an air force plane were found in a village in the district on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Satyajeet Gupta said the Indian Air Force (IAF) was informed about the objects found in a field in Banjaria Balushasan village under the Khalilabad police station area.

He said an IAF team will soon reach the spot and the next course of action will be decided by it.

The official added that the spot has been cordoned off.