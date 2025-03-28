Obligations on social media for due diligence: Vaishnaw on notice to X to remove NDLS stampede video

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 cast specific obligations on intermediaries, including social media intermediaries, to observe due diligence while discharging its duties.

Vaishnaw said this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in response to questions raised by Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan, who asked whether the ministry has sent notice to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to take down 285 videos related to the stampede at the New Delhi railway station on February 15, 2025.

Khan also wanted to know if the videos were removed and the competent authority has decided to send the notice.

The minister said the government's policies are aimed at ensuring a safe, trusted and accountable internet to its users while ensuring the internet remains free from any form of unlawful content or information.

“To achieve this aim, the Central government, in exercise of its powers under Information Technology Act, 2000, has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (“IT Rules”). These rules cast specific obligations on intermediaries, including social media intermediaries, to observe due diligence while discharging its duties,” Vaishnaw said.

“Failure to comply with the obligation results in the loss of exemption from liability for any third-party information, data, or communication link made available by them, and are liable for the same as per law,” he added.

The minister said such obligations include the making of reasonable efforts by the intermediary to cause its users not to host, display, upload, publish, transmit or store any information that knowingly or intentionally violates any law.

“Further, intermediaries including social media intermediaries are also require to remove any unlawful information as and when brought to their knowledge either through a court order or through a notice by an appropriate government or its authorised agency,” Vaishnaw said.

“Such unlawful information includes information prohibited under any law for the time being in force in relation to the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India; security of the State; friendly relations with foreign States; public order; decency or morality; in relation to contempt of court; defamation; incitement to an offence relating to the above, or any information which is prohibited under any law for the time being in force,” he added.

Responding to the ministry's position to issue such notices, Vaishnaw said that the Ministry of Railways is one of the notified entities as appropriate government to issue notices under section 79 3(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2008.

“The Ministry of Railways notifies the relevant Intermediaries of any Information, data or communication link that is being used to commit unlawful act,” he added. PTI JP AS AS