O'Brien stresses on 'positive messaging' on Christians, lists contributions in health, education

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Christian community must not get sucked into the headlines for "negative reasons," Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said on Friday, against the backdrop of attacks on churches and Christmas parties by right-wing activists.

In a blog he wrote, O'Brien said the Christian community had made significant contributions, especially in education and healthcare.

"The Christian community must not fall into the trap of being only sucked into the headlines for 'negative reasons.' Positive messaging is the key," O'Brien, TMC's leader in Rajya Sabha, said.

"The community has made a significant contribution, especially in education and healthcare. Every year, 6 crore students are enrolled in the 54,000 Christian-run institutions across the country," he said.

"At least three out of four students in these institutions are non-Christians — Hindu, Muslim, Jain, Sikh, Buddhist. There is a long list of Union Cabinet ministers who are alumni of Christian-run institutions," he said, naming BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnav, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and veteran BJP leader L K Advani as examples.

He said healthcare institutions run by the community serve about two per cent of India's population.

"Eighty percent of this work is done in remote, medically unserved regions. During the pandemic, 60,000 inpatient beds were offered in over 1,000 hospitals. The Catholic Health Association of India, with over 3500 institutions, is the largest non-governmental healthcare network in India.

"The association consists of 76,000 health professionals, 25,000 nurses, 10,000 paramedics, and 15,000 social workers," he said.

O'Brien offered the contrast between scenes of Christmas celebrations in Kolkata and those in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, where the revellers were heckled.

"No, this is not the Christmas we know. Harassing those earning a living selling Santa Claus caps on the roadside. Beating up those wearing them. Tearing down Christmas trees in malls. Ransacking decorations put up for the New Year. Threatening a congregation as they worship," he said.

He quoted Supreme Court advocate Colin Gonsalves to claim that, on average, there are 600 attacks per year on Christians. PTI AO VN VN