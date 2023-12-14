O'Brien suspended from RS for winter session; matter of his conduct referred to privileges panel

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday for the remainder of the winter session of Parliament and the matter referred to the privileges committee as he did not leave the House even after repeated directions from Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The House, which witnessed disruptions throughout the day over demands from the opposition members for a discussion on a security breach in Parliament and the issue involving O'Brien, was adjourned for the day ahead of the scheduled time.

The chair has directed the Rajya Sabha's Committee of Privileges to examine and investigate the conduct of O'Brien, and submit its report within three months.

In the morning session (Zero Hour), almost all the opposition MPs trooped to the Well of the House demanding a discussion on the Parliament security breach.

O'Brien too moved into the area in front of the chair and flung his arms in the air.

This infuriated Dhankhar, who named O'Brien and asked him to leave the House. A person named by the chair has to withdraw himself from the proceedings for the day.

Dhankhar described O'Brien's conduct as "defiance" of the chair and "serious misconduct".

This led to further protests by the opposition members and the TMC leader did not leave the House. Amid the protests, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.

Soon after the House met at noon, Dhankhar again warned O'Brien against disrupting the proceedings. Once again he asked the TMC leader to leave the House as the opposition MPs continued with their protest.

The chairman then allowed Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to move a motion to suspend O'Brien under Rule 256.

The motion to suspend O'Brien for the remainder of the session was adopted by a voice vote and the chairman announced that the TMC MP stands suspended from the House.

This led to more protests and another adjournment, this time till 2 pm.

After several more adjournments, when the House met at 4 pm, the chair again asked O'Brien to "immediately leave the precincts" of the Rajya Sabha.

As the TMC leader did not relent, Dhankhar said O'Brien's refusal to comply with the decision of the House and the direction imparted is a sever violation of the rules of procedure and "amounts to wilful contempt of the House".

Goyal moved a motion to refer the matter relating to O'Brien's conduct to the Committee of Privileges as it was a "serious contempt of the House" and breach of privilege.

The House approved the motion by a voice vote.

The chair again asked O'Brien to leave the House, but the latter refused to oblige.

Dhankhar then adjourned the proceedings for the day. The House will meet again on Friday morning. PTI KRH NKD CS RC