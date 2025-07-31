Obscene content: NGO seeks legal action against promoters of banned OTT apps

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) An NGO working against OTT platforms producing cheap and vulgar content on Thursday sought legal action against the promoters of such apps.

This comes days after the Centre banned OTT platforms over allegations of streaming obscene content.

Uday Mahurkar, the founder of NGO 'Save Culture Save Bharat Foundation', said that OTT platforms operated in disregard of existing regulations and urged the authorities to hold those responsible accountable under relevant legal sections.

Addressing a press conference here, Mahurkar said "this is not just a moral issue but a civilisational emergency".

"Unless those responsible for creating, promoting and monetising such content are held accountable, the problem will persist," he added.

The Central government on July 25 ordered the blocking of websites and apps of 25 OTT platforms for having obscene, vulgar and in some cases, pornographic content.

Data scientist and Gems of Bollywood founder Sanjeev Newar and Hindu Janjagruti Samiti Rashtriya Margdarshak Dr Charudutt Pingle were also present at the event. PTI SHB AS AS