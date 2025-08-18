Obscenity case: Delhi HC seeks police reply on actor Ajaz Khan's pre-arrest bail plea

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi Police on the anticipatory bail application of actor Ajaz Khan who is facing accusations in an obscenity case.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja refused to grant any immediate relief and issued notice to the police, directing it to file a status report in the matter.

A trial court dismissed Khan's anticipatory bail plea in the case, underlining the need for his custodial interrogation for gathering digital evidence in the matter.

The prosecution alleged Khan failed to appear before investigators despite being served two separate notices by Delhi Police.

The case stems from the complaint of a woman who alleged Khan uploaded objectionable videos online targeting her and her daughter.

The complainant claimed Khan not only disseminated offensive material but also threatened her and her family members.