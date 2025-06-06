Observe Emergency anniversary as 'Black Day', says Maharashtra BJP leader Chavan

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency in the country, Maharashtra BJP working president Ravindra Chavan on Friday said the occasion should be observed as a 'Black Day' to highlight suppression of democratic values and mass arrests during that period.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in a workshop titled "Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak"*, held at the BJP divisional office in Thane's Vartaknagar area, the former state minister accused the Congress party of insulting the Constitution and imprisoning over 1.5 lakh social workers during the Emergency (June 25, 1975-March 21, 1977).

"It is essential to remember this bitter chapter in our history. The Emergency was a dark period when the Congress party trampled on democratic values. Observing it as a Black Day will serve as a reminder to future generations of the price we paid for freedom," Chavan stated.

The workshop, aimed at strengthening party organization under the 'Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak' (from commitment to accomplishment) campaign, was attended by senior BJP leaders, including state minister Ganesh Naik, MLA Nitesh Rane, and present and former MLAs, MPs, district presidents, and mandal presidents from Thane and the Konkan region.

Chavan highlighted the saffron party's significant expansion, revealing that 80 new organizational appointments and over 1,200 mandal-level appointments have already been completed.

During his address at the workshop, Chavan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and governance record and said India was on track to become the world's third-largest economy.

He credited Modi's infrastructure initiatives, including metro rail, ring roads, and expansive Railway networks, for alleviating urban traffic and accelerating development.

"Prime Minister Modi has transformed India's global image. From bold national security decisions like Operation Sindoor to cultural diplomacy inspired by the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is one family), he has led the country to new heights," the BJP leader maintained.

He emphasized the role of the 'Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak' initiative in bringing welfare schemes and government achievements closer to people.

This campaign, which will soon be officially launched across Maharashtra by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is aimed at showcasing the development work done by both the Centre and the state government.

Chavan highlighted the BJP-led government's work for the Konkan region's fishing community, mentioning steps taken to grant agriculture status to the sector and initiatives to support the 720-kilometer-long coastline. PTI COR RSY