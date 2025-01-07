Observe Pravasi Bharatiya Divas with Diwali-like decorations in houses: Odisha govt to people

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 (PTI) In its bid to make the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) event memorable for the guests visiting Odisha, the state government on Tuesday appealed to the residents of Bhubaneswar to decorate their houses as they do during Diwali celebration.

The state government in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs is hosting the PBD in Bhubaneswar, to be attended by around 5,000 delegates from around the world. The guests will come from around 50 countries, sources said.

The administration has made arrangements like holding cultural events and keeping the state museum open till 9 pm. It even appealed to the residents of the state capital to decorate their houses as they do during Diwali.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has also urged people to welcome the NRIs on this occasion and show them due respect.

"Let us all together make this Pravasi Bharatiya Divas a success and strive to ensure that the NRIs have the best experience of their lives in Odisha," Majhi said.

Stating that Indians from all over the world are coming to Odisha, the chief minister said PBD is a great opportunity to showcase the rich art, culture and heritage of the state to the world.

He said the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been cleaned and sanitised to provide a beautiful and harmonious experience to the guests.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra appealed to the people of Bhubaneswar to decorate their houses by illuminating their houses and drawing 'Rangoli'.

Shops and malls are also requested to decorate their establishments with lights and flower pots, the minister said.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Bhubaneswar Development Authority have decorated the entire city with colourful paint on the walls and bridges across the state capital.

Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the State Museum in Bhubaneswar will remain open till 9 pm every day for three days during the PBD convention beginning on Wednesday.

The State Museum generally remains open till 5.30 pm every day.

Suraj said a number of programmes will be held during the event.

He said that as part of the Odisha government's effort to highlight the state’s rich culture, the department has organised three dance festivals from Tuesday evening which will continue till January 11 coinciding with the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

Stating that the classical dance and music are integral part of Odisha's culture and heritage, the minister said the Rajarani Music Festival, Mukteswar Odissi Dance Festival and International Odissi Dance Festival are being organised.

The government has also organised a flower show and a bird festival at Chilika. PTI AAM NN ACD