Observing Parakaram Diwas at Moirang tribute to freedom struggle: Manipur governor

Imphal, Jan 23 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday said that observation of Parakaram Diwas, marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, at Moirang is a tribute to the freedom struggle and a reaffirmation of the nation’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty.

Recalling that the Netaji-led Indian National Army (INA) first hoisted its flag on Indian soil at Moirang in April 1944, Bhalla said the courage and sacrifice associated with this historic event continued to inspire the national conscience.

The governor held the Parakram Diwas programme at the INA War Museum which stands at the site where the INA flag was raised.

Addressing a gathering , Bhalla said, “The observation of the Parakram Diwas at Moirang is both a tribute to India’s freedom struggle and a reaffirmation of the nation’s enduring resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and unity.” The governor also noted that Manipur’s contribution to the freedom movement, particularly through the INA, remained a source of immense pride and reflected the state’s long-standing commitment to the ideals of patriotism and national service.

Bhalla also linked Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s ideals to the present vision of the country, and said that courage, discipline, unity, and selfless service were not merely values of the past but essential foundations for building a Viksit Bharat.

He emphasised that India's progress towards development and self-reliance must be driven by empowered and confident youth who carry forward the spirit of responsibility and nation-building.