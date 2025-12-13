Obtaining degree only milestone not final destination: Delhi CM at NSUT convocation

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) is moving towards excellence, not only in academics but also in preparing students to serve society and the nation.

Addressing the third convocation of NSUT, Gupta said the university's progress report reflected sustained efforts to improve the quality of education and holistic training of students, including through its Centre of Excellence initiatives.

She said institutions like NSUT play a crucial role in shaping young minds to meet future challenges facing the country, ranging from infrastructure and pollution to green energy and innovation-driven growth.

Referring to the inauguration of two statues of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the university's campuses, the chief minister said it was a matter of pride that the institution is named after a great freedom fighter whose life and leadership continue to inspire millions even today.

She said the independence secured by India's freedom fighters has placed a responsibility on the present generation to decide the country's future direction, particularly as the country completes 78 years of independence.

Highlighting the role of technology and development in recent years, Gupta said digital initiatives have transformed everyday life across social and economic sectors.

She urged graduating students, especially engineers, to apply their knowledge and innovation to address long-standing urban and national challenges.

The chief minister further said that obtaining a degree should be seen as a milestone rather than a final destination, encouraging students to remain open to learning and new paths.

She added that education and knowledge gained would remain valuable regardless of the field they choose to pursue.

Gupta expressed confidence that the graduating students would contribute positively to their families, society and the nation, and help take India forward in the years to come.