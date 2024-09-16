OC arrested in medic rape-murder case held probe transparently: Senior officer

Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) A senior Kolkata Police officer on Monday came out in support of Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station arrested by the CBI in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, and asserted that he had conducted the initial investigation transparently.

Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, V Solomon Nesakumar, along with other senior officers of the city police, met Mondal's family and assured them all support.

"We met the family of Abhijit Mondal. We spoke with his wife and informed her that the department stands by them like a family and will provide all support," Nesakumar told reporters.

The CBI arrested the OC of Tala Police Station on Saturday in connection with the rape and murder case of an on-duty postgraduate trainee whose body was found in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital falls under the jurisdiction of Tala PS.

Mondal faces accusations of tampering with evidence, delaying registration of the FIR, and other related offences, according to an officer of the central agency.

"Personally, I believe he is not guilty. Whatever Mondal did, he did with good intentions. He reached the spot in minimal time, conducted a transparent investigation, and acted in the interest of justice," he said.

Along with Mondal, the CBI probing the case on a Calcutta High Court order, also arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the hospital in the same case. Ghosh was arrested earlier in a case of financial irregularities at the medical establishment. PTI BSM NN