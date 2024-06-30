OC changed, addl police deployed after spurt in crime against women in Dhekiajuli: Assam DGP

Guwahati, Jun 30 (PTI) The officer-in-charge of the Dhekiajuli Police Station in Assam's Sonitpur district was transferred and additional police personnel were deployed, following several reports of crimes against women in the area, the DGP said on Sunday.

A senior police officer also visited the area and interacted with stakeholders, Director General of Police GP Singh said.

Besides changing the inspector, the officer-in-charge of Dhekiajuli Police Station, two contingents of women commando and two groups of Assam Police battalion have been placed for area domination and action against miscreants, the DGP said in a post on X.

These actions have been taken in view of recent reports of crimes against women in the area, he said.

Inspector General (law and order) PK Bhuyan also visited Dhekiajuli and interacted with stakeholders from different communities, Singh added.

"Hon CM Assam has been briefed on steps being taken to counter specific and general contemporary threats across the state and his kind directions in this regard are being scrupulously executed," the DGP said.

"We are committed to keep our society, especially women and children, safe from miscreants," he added.

The alleged assault on a minor girl in a tea garden was among recent cases against women in Dhekiajuli area. The prime accused in the case was arrested. PTI SSG BDC