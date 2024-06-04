Occasional hiccups aside, Nadda guided BJP through uncharted territories

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The BJP won new allies and strung up a series of impressive assembly wins on the watch of party chief JP Nadda, consolidating its strongholds and expanding its footprint despite occasional setbacks.

With his term set to end shortly, the low-key leader from Himachal Pradesh would have liked to demit office on the high of having achieved yet another impressive Lok Sabha poll win.

As it turns out, the BJP's victory has come with reduced numbers after the saffron party fell short of a majority on its own.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high praise for Nadda's leadership during his speech at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday, however, highlighted the acknowledgement in the party's highest echelon of his hard work and sincerity during his over four-and-a-half-year tenure so far.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has crossed the halfway mark by winning 273 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, setting the course for a third consecutive term as prime minister for Modi despite the opposition's resurgence.

After the parliamentary elections were announced, Nadda held about 140 campaigns across the country's vast expanse, party sources said.

Amid this gruelling schedule, he also convened about 70 organisational meetings with BJP workers and functionaries to galvanise the party's rank and file and ensure a unified front that aligned with the party's overarching objectives.

Nadda's political journey began with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students' wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He became president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, in 1991.

Nadda, who holds a law degree, held key party posts, headed its election campaign in a host of states -- from Bihar to Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and Punjab -- and also worked as a minister in BJP governments in his home state of Himachal Pradesh.

He also served as a Cabinet minister in the first term of the Modi government.

The BJP chief is considered within the party as an epitome of political correctness, with his manners unfailingly polite in public and his attacks on rivals never triggering any unseemly controversy.

He enjoys warm relations with Modi, who was for a long time in charge of the party's affairs in Himachal Pradesh.

Nadda was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2012 and made a member of the party's parliamentary board in 2014 when Shah took over as its president.

His steady rise through the organisation continued when Modi and Shah chose him to be the BJP’s national working president in 2019.

He was made the party president in 2020 after Shah was inducted into Modi's cabinet and became the home minister. PTI PK PK SZM