Occupants of Chintel Paradiso's Tower H asked to vacate flats

Gurugram, Oct 9 (PTI) Authorities on Monday ordered the residents of a fifth tower of the Chintels Paradiso housing complex here to vacate their flats, weeks after it was declared unsafe by IIT Delhi.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority Nishant Kumar Yadav on Monday issued orders to vacate Tower-H of the Chintels Paradiso society in Sector 109. The structural audit report released by IIT, Delhi in July had declared the tower unsafe for human habitation.

The DC issued notice to the residents of Tower H to vacate the flats within the next 15 days.

"Orders have been given to vacate the premises. District Town Planner (Enforcement) has been appointed the nodal officer and duty magistrate for this work. Legal action will be taken against those who violate these orders under Section 188 of the IPC and Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005," the notice read.

Advertisment

"The settlement work between residents and builders is also in process. Out of 288 affected residents, around 50 per cent got their full and final settlement. Others are also under process. According to the IIT Delhi report, H tower is unsafe and the residents must vacate the flats in 15 days," said Yadav, DC Gurugram.

According to the IIT Delhi report, the H tower, where around 16 families reside, was declared unsafe while towers B and C are facing deterioration, but not unsafe as of now.

Five towers -- D, E, F G and H -- out of total nine have been declared unsafe by IIT Delhi. Six floors of Tower D partially collapsed in February last year, leading to the death of two women residents.

Advertisment

Tower D, E and F have been vacated but around 12 families in tower G and around 16 families in tower H are presently residing. Vacation order of tower G had already been issued by the district administration.

Meanwhile, the president of Residents Welfare Association of Chintels Paradiso society, Rakesh Hooda, claimed they have not received any copy of the latest order.

"The residents are in the process of vacating their flats as per the order. But the builder is harassing residents of other safe towers like A, B and C. There is not proper maintenance in the society. We got to know about the order issued to vacate tower H but we still have not got any copy of the order," Hooda said. PTI COR CK