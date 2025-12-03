Occurrence, filling up of vacancies in reserved categories a continuous process: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The occurrence and filling up of vacancies reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) across all central government ministries is a continuous process, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Instructions have been issued to all ministries and departments of the central government to constitute an in-house committee for identification of backlog reserved vacancies, study the root cause of such vacancies, initiate measures to remove the factors causing such vacancies and fill them up through special recruitment drives, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

He was responding to a question seeking details of the total number of unfilled posts reserved for SCs, STs and OBCs across all central government ministries and departments.

Singh said instructions have also been issued to the ministries and departments of the central government to designate an officer of the rank of deputy secretary and above as liaison officer to ensure due compliance of the orders and instructions about reservation and to set up special reservation cell under the direct control of the liaison officer to assist her or him in discharge of his or her duties.

"With a view to ensure effective implementation of instruction in all the concerned ministries/departments, the aforesaid instructions have been reiterated from time to time and capacity building programmes have been organised. As a result, over 4.80 lakh backlog vacancies have been filled up since 2016," the minister added.