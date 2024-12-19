Occurrence, filling up of vacant posts in govt departments, PSUs continuous process: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Occurrence and filling up of vacant posts, including reserved category vacancies, in various ministries/departments and PSUs under the central government is a "continuous process," the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The data regarding vacancies is maintained by the respective ministries/ departments/ public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the central government, which have been directed, from time to time, to fill up vacant posts in a time bound manner, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

"In the matter of appointment by direct recruitment on all India basis by open competition to civil posts and civil services in ministries/departments under the central government and posts in central PSUs, reservation is provided to SCs (Scheduled Castes), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) @ 15 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 27 per cent respectively," he said.

The persons belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs, are provided 10 per cent reservation in direct recruitment, Singh said. PTI AKV AKV VN VN