Oceanography institute’s report on Mhadei water diversion triggers protest in Goa

Panaji, May 15 (PTI) A protest was held in Goa on Thursday after a recently published report of the CSIR–National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) claimed that the diversion of Mhadei river water by neighbouring Karnataka would have “less impact” on the coastal state.

Members of the Mhadei Movement and several citizens demonstrated outside the NIO complex near Dona Paula, demanding an explanation from the leading institute about the study conducted by its three hydrologists.

The report, published in the Journal of Earth System Sciences, said that Karnataka’s plans to divert Mhadei water, as approved by the Water Dispute Tribunal, would have less impact on Goa and can be addressed through mitigation measures.

The Mhadei river originates in Karnataka and runs through Maharashtra into Goa, meeting the Arabian Sea near Panaji.

During the protest, Revolutionary Goans Party president Manoj Parab called the timing of publishing the report questionable.

He said that environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar, who has done extensive research on Mhadei, has claimed that the NIO scientists made the report “sitting in their office”.

According to Kerkar, the conclusions drawn by the scientists are questionable, said Parab.

The politician accused the NIO researchers of “manufacturing this report to help Karnataka which has gone ahead with the construction of dams on the river, despite the case being heard by the Supreme Court”.

He said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Congress leaders from Goa should make their stand clear in this matter.

“The Congress has its government in Karnataka. The party should tell its government that they must not go ahead with the plan to divert the river water,” Parab said. PTI RPS NR