October 5 polls not merely BJP-Cong contest, but for overall welfare of Haryana: Gadkari

Kurukshetra, Sep 25 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the October 5 assembly elections are not merely a contest between the BJP and the Congress but for the overall welfare of the people of Haryana, for which his party was committed.

Highlighting the development works done in the country and Haryana during the last 10 years under the BJP-led government, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said this became possible as "Sahi sarkar aaye, Sahi policy bani (the right government came to power, and the right policies were adopted".

Addressing an election rally in favour of the BJP candidate for Thanesar (Kurukshetra), Subhash Sudha, Gadkari said this election is "not merely between BJP and Congress but for the overall welfare of the people of Haryana, for which BJP was committed".

Describing Haryana and Punjab as storehouse of grains, he said the number of grains that hardworking farmers produce in one acre is not possible in any other corner of the country.

In such a situation, the central government is working on a big scheme to make the farmers prosperous, he said, adding due to this, the farmer now will not only become a food provider but also an energy provider.

Gadkari said while he was coming here he noticed stubble burning at few places.

"I will appeal (to farmers) not to burn stubble," he said, adding now, new technology has come.

In our country, nearly 400 plants are in process, 60 plants have started in Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, in which bio-CNG and bio-LNG are prepared from stubble, which enables vehicles like scooters, cars and trucks to run, he said.

In a bid to woo farmers, he said if they prosper, villages will prosper and thus the cities and the country.

That is why farmers issues are of priority to the Modi government, he said.

The country is changing in the last 10 years. Expressways are being built in some places and ropeways in other places. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the ease of movement in India has increased due to these expressways, Gadkari said.

Haryana is being connected with highways and expressways everywhere. Now travelling to Delhi and Mumbai has become easy in a few hours from here, he said.

Recalling his association with Kurukshetra, Gadkari said several years ago, the party gave him the responsibility for Haryana and he stayed around Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar for many months.

He said he knows every village and city area from Ladwa to Thanesar and Shahabad to Babain.

He said he understands what the problems of the people are and now, this entire area will be connected with the highway.

Even travel to Saharanpur, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Jalandhar will be made easy, Gadkari said.

He said the BJP will form government for the third time and the wheel of development will move faster.

He also discussed many aspects of his life. He said he was a lawyer by profession, though he did not practice.

"My desire was to become an engineer, but during the Emergency days, my entire year was consumed by activities against the Emergency, so I got less (marks) percentage in Class 11 because of which I later could not go for engineering course," he said.

He, however, said today the department he is handling is creating world records.

He also said he has received nine honorary doctorate degrees so far, out of which five are in agriculture science only.

Later, he went to Ladwa to address an election rally in favour of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is contesting from that seat, an adjoining assembly segment to Thanasar. PTI COR SUN ZMN