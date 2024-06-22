Octogenarian couple commits suicide in daughter's house in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jun 22 (PTI) A couple in their 80s allegedly committed suicide in their daughter's house in Chandan Nagar area of Nagpur, a police official said on Saturday.

The Imambada police station official identified the deceased as Sriram Bapurao Katre (85) and his 82-year-old wife Shakuntala Katre, who hail from Amravati.

"They were residing in their daughter's home for the past two to three months. On Friday evening, the family went out for a birthday party. When they returned at 11pm, they found Shriram's body hanging from the ceiling fan in the kitchen. Shakuntala had hanged herself in the bedroom," he said.

An accidental death case was registered and further probe into the incident is underway, he added. PTI COR BNM