Octogenarian dies after being hit by BMTC bus in Whitefield

Bengaluru, Sep 1 (PTI) An 80-year-old man died here after being allegedly hit by a speeding electric bus operated by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), police said.

The incident occurred at around 8.15 pm near the MVJ College bus stand on Channasandra Main Road on August 31.

According to police, Shankara Narayana Shastri was crossing the road near the bus stop when the bus, driven by 39-year-old Gangaraju, allegedly travelling at high speed from Hope Farm Junction towards Channasandra, struck him.

Shastri sustained serious head and limb injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Whitefield, where he succumbed to his injuries the same night, a senior police officer said.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the accident was caused due to the “rash and negligent driving” of the bus driver.

A case has been registered at the Mahadevapura traffic police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the driver has been arrested in connection with the incident, police added. PTI AMP SSK