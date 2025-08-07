Octogenarian doctor dies, wife critical after consuming poison in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 6 (PTI) An 80-year-old doctor in Nagpur died while his wife was in a critical condition after both of them allegedly consumed poison as they were unable to cope up with their health issues, police said on Thursday.

The doctor and his 70-year-old old wife lived in Samarth Nagari under Sonegaon police station limits, they said.

The octogenarian was suffering from stomach ulcers and dental problems for a long time.

At around 7.30 am on Wednesday, the neighbours found the doctor lying unconscious on the porch of his residence and his wife lying inside the house, a police official said.

The police found two pesticide bottles and three suicide notes, wherein the doctor purportedly described his pain and loneliness and mentioned that no one should be held responsible for the extreme step, the official said.

The police have registered a case and were investigating it. PTI COR GK